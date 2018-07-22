Guyana: Man beats wife to death for dancing with another man

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – A Port Kaituma man who savagely beat his wife to death because he saw her dancing with another man, appeared in Court on Friday and was remanded to jail for the woman’s murder.

36-year-old Tyrone James was not required to enter a plea to the indictable murder charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Court was told that on the 15th July at Waterfront, Port Kaituma, James murdered his wife, Evadnee Baptiste because she left their home and was found consuming alcohol and dancing with another man at a hangout spot.

It is alleged that upon seeing the woman, the irate husband started to punch her to head. She collapsed and never regained consciousness.

The alleged murderer has been remanded to prison and the matter will come up later this month.