Guyana: Man arrested after killing mother, injuring niece

By Isanella Patoir

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police in ‘A’ Division arrested 38-year-old Devon Anderson Thursday night, hours after he allegedly beat his mother to death and injured his four-year-old niece.

Jennifer ‘Judith’ Anderson, 62, was found with numerous marks of violence inside the wardrobe of her Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara house around midday Thursday by a relative.

The News Room understands that Devon, a drug addict, was arrested after ranks received a tip at about 18:00h. He was found with 12 bags of marijuana and two pieces of cocaine at John’s Hotel located on John Street, Georgetown. Reports indicate that he checked into the hotel at about 06:00h on Thursday.

According to Police Headquarters, Anderson was killed sometime between midnight Wednesday and midday Thursday.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander, Superintendent Errol Watts told the News Room that investigations so far revealed that Devon would constantly abuse his mother.

“When we interview her family members as part of the probe, they said he was always abusive to the mother and they knew about it and they never reported it to us,” the Commander said.

Commander Watts is urging the public to come forward with reports of domestic abuse, especially when the perpetrator is a drug user.

“When there is a domestic issue with drug addicts within a family circle, [it] is no longer a family matter.

“Those matters should be brought to our attention and we have systems in place to provide counselling services to these people. We are seeing this happening all the time where children are killing parents, especially the elderly,” the Commander said.

Devon was recently released from jail and has been in and out of the lockup over the last few years.

The News Room understands that Anderson was home alone with the four-year-old when Devon arrived home reportedly “high” on drugs and it is believed that he committed the act and escaped from the house.

The four-year-old managed to leave the house and went to a neighbour, who then took her to the relative’s house nearby.

The relative then went back to the house with the child and found Anderson’s body. Neighbours claimed that they did not hear any noise emanating from the house.

