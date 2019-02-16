Guyana: Man, 57, and pregnant girlfriend, 19, remanded on fraud charges

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM) — A 57-year-old man and his pregnant 19-year-old girlfriend appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly Friday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, accused of swindling monies from persons with the promise of obtaining house lots for them.

Rajeshwar Persaud called Raj Persaud and Renika Rajbance, who is currently seven months pregnant, were nabbed by police after being on the run.

Persaud was charged with three offences to which he pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on May 29, 2018 at Charlotte Street, Persaud with intent to defraud, induced Rajbance, to affix her signature to an agreement of sales to a property at Lot 189 Prospect, East Bank Demerara valued $1.7M, in favor of Rodwell and Doreen Fortune.

It is further alleged that on July 31, 2018, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, committed the same offence for a property at Plantation Friendship for $1M in favour of Amanda Sooklall.

The third charge alleged that on November 1, 2018, at Charlotte Street, he committed the same offence for a property at Lot 186 Prospect, East Bank Demerara valued $3M, in favour of Waleima Singh.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris objected to bail and told the court that Persaud is a witness in the murder of Godfrey Scipio, known as “Saga”.

The court was told that there are some 10 investigations against Persaud.

He was remanded to prison until March 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that Renika Rajbance on November 1, 2018, at Charlotte Street, Rajbance obtained from Waleima Singh $3M by falsely pretending that she was in a position to sell a property at Lot 186 Prospect, East Bank Demerara, knowing same to be false.

The second charge against Rajbance alleged that on July 31, 2018, at Eccles, with intent to Rajbance, obtained a sum of $1M from Amanda Sooklall for the property at Plantation Friendship, pretending that she was in a position to sell the property, knowing same to be false.

Rajbance denied the two charges and was remanded to prison until February 28, 2019.