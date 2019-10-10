Guyana: Man, 45, found guilty of raping 6-y-o girl

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 45-year-old Linden resident was on Wednesday afternoon found guilty by a 12-member jury of raping a 6-year-old girl and guilty of also touching her vagina.

Selwyn Lancaster was indicted on two charges before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offenders Court at the High Court.

The first charge state that on October 6, 2018, in Linden, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The second charge alleged that on November 6, 2018, Lancaster engaged in sexual activity with the child by touching her vagina.

A 12-member mixed jury after deliberating for over two hours found him guilty of the two charges.

“I really don’t have nothing to say,” Lancaster said when he heard the jury’s verdict.

The victim in her impact statement said that she gets angry when she sees Lancaster.

“I feel sad because of what he did to me. I don’t trust people. I want Selwyn to go to jail because of what he did to me,” the victim said in her impact assessment report.

Lancaster will return to court on October 28, 2019, for the hearing of his probation report and sentencing.

( 0 ) ( 0 )