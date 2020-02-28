Don't Miss
Guyana: Mahdia bus driver shot dead during argument over woman

By News Room Guyana
February 28, 2020

Dead: Clevy Gomes.

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 36-year-old minibus driver is now dead after he was shot in the shoulder Thursday night in Mahdia, reportedly by a member of the Guyana Police Force, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Dead is Clevy Gomes. The incident occurred just after 21:00hrs Thursday at 11 Miles, Mahdia.

A resident, who witnessed the incident but prefers to remain anonymous, told the News Room that there was an altercation between Gomes and another man identified as Elton Munroe, over a woman.

“One thing lead to the next and they end up in a fight, Gomes run Elton down with a cutlass and he run away. Then Elton come back with a cutlass with the intention to chop him [Gomes] and the Police was at a nearby shop drinking, out he gun and shoot,” the eyewitness said.

The witness said the Police Officer who shot Gomes was under the influence of alcohol and it appeared that he tried to aim at Elton.

“The police was under the influence of alcohol like he didn’t go to shoot this boy [Gomes], he go to shoot the other boy [Elton] but this boy ended up getting shoot.”

Gomes was taken to the Mahdia Hospital in a critical condition. He subsequently died at about 01:30hrs Friday.

Investigations are going. Police have not released an official statement on the incident.

