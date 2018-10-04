Guyana: Local companies internationally certified to participate in oil and gas industry

(CMC) – Guyana’s oilfield service provider, Guysons Oil and Gas Services and machine shop, Guysons Engineering can, for the first time, tender for internationally based oil and gas projects.

This comes as the companies have met stringent certification requirements by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

This achievement for both companies under the Guysons group means that the two Guysons companies are internationally recognised to deliver products and services that meet customer expectations and all legal and regulatory requirements.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Operations Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, Mike Ryan said local suppliers are important to the success of Exxon’s operations.

He added that through the CLBD, Exxon strengthens the capabilities of local companies as well as improve the competitiveness of Guyana’s industry. “We recognise that it takes investment, time, money and resources to grow a supply base in Guyana. That vision, determination and partnership has helped foster the success that we see today. After months of hard work and hours of efforts by Guysons, the Centre and its partner FSM, Guysons oil and gas, Guyson engineering have achieved ISO 9001:2015, the first company to achieve this milestone through the process at the development centre,” Ryan explained.

According to Ryan, the ISO 9001 certification process is done through an independent ISO 9000 certification body that verifies that a company has achieved a globally recognized standard.

The ISO 9001 is recognised as an expectation of how work is done and provides better internal management, increases efficiency and effectiveness of the processes, improves customers retention and acquisition and provides consistent outcomes, measured and monitored.

Meanwhile, Project Director of CLBD, Patrick Henry lauded Guysons for its exceptional work, highlighting the significant investment made by the company in this regard.

“The centre has a group of companies along with Guysons that we’ve been working with over the last seven months that we’re bringing to ISO and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), but also welcomes interest from other companies,” Henry explained.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guysons Oil and Gas, Faizal Khan said with the certification in place, Guysons is currently tendering in Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago and engaging internationally based investors and partners.