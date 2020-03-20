Don't Miss
Guyana: Linden double murder — businessman was recently charged for threatening ex-lover

By News Room Guyana
March 19, 2020

Dead: Imogeme Gordon (left) and Royston John

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 48-year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden who stabbed his ex-lover and her new spouse to death Wednesday night was on March 10 placed on a six-month bond after he was found guilty of threatening to sever the hands of the woman.

Police Headquarters made the revelation in a statement Thursday.

The businessman was under Police guard at the Linden Hospital Complex after he was caught by the Police who discovered a gaping wound to his right hand; he was subsequently discharged and remains in Police custody.

The News Room had reported that the suspected invaded the lot 177 Prosville, Wismar, Linden home of 49-year-old Imogeme Gordon where he found her in the company of 43-year-old Royston John.

He stabbed both of them multiple times; their bodies were discovered at the entrance of the house/

John was a carpenter of Linden and was originally from Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs. A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found at the crime scene.

