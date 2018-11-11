Guyana: Law enforcement agents destroy $513.3M worth of drugs

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Law enforcement agents destroyed $513.3 million in cocaine and marijuana on Saturday during a narcotic-disposal exercise on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The order was given by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan. The narcotics for disposal were escorted by armed security to a designated location on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway where it was destroyed.

The Guyana Police Force handed over 132kgs of cocaine along with 440kgs of cannabis valued at $171.6M, while the Customs and Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) handed over 345kg 563 grams of cocaine and 554kg 538 grams of marijuana valued at $341.7M.

The illegal substances were seized by anti-drug agents between 2013 and 2018.