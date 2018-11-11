Don't Miss
Guyana: Law enforcement agents destroy $513.3M worth of drugs

By Guyana Chronicle
November 11, 2018

The illegal narcotics being destroyed in a pit

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Law enforcement agents destroyed $513.3 million in cocaine and marijuana on Saturday during a narcotic-disposal exercise on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The order was given by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan. The narcotics for disposal were escorted by armed security to a designated location on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway where it was destroyed.

Law enforcement used a cocaine test kit to ensure that all the items destroyed were indeed the actual drugs

The Guyana Police Force handed over 132kgs of cocaine along with 440kgs of cannabis valued at $171.6M, while the Customs and Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) handed over 345kg 563 grams of cocaine and 554kg 538 grams of marijuana valued at $341.7M.

The illegal substances were seized by anti-drug agents between 2013 and 2018.

