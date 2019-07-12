Guyana: Large marijuana farms destroyed in Upper Berbice River

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — An operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force discovered three fields of cannabis cultivation with about 25,000 plants ranging between 2 – 7 feet in height Wednesday at Kimbia and Kaiuwa, Upper Berbice River.

Police Headquarters in a brief statement revealed that the estimated weight of the illegal substance is 13,000 kilograms (over 28,000 lbs).

The Police also found a nursery containing about 3000 seedlings, four camps and approximately 35 kilograms of dried cannabis.

They were all destroyed and no one was arrested.

