Guyana: Labourer stabbed to death on Princes Street

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The body of a labourer was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck, ears and body early Monday on Princes Street in Lodge, Georgetown.

Dead is Aubrey Price, 29, who resided in the same area.

The News Room understands that the incident occurred between 01:00hrs and 03:00hrs on Monday.

Police said a female partner of Price revealed that about 01:00hrs she retired to bed leaving him at their Princes Street residence.

Price was playing a game of cards with about two other females and about two hours later, the female partner said she was awoken by a loud commotion outside.

Upon investigating she discovered Price motionless with multiple suspected stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said an investigation is ongoing while three males are currently being sought.

