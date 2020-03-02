Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Labourer stabbed to death on Princes Street

By News Room Guyana
March 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The body of a labourer was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck, ears and body early Monday on Princes Street in Lodge, Georgetown.

Dead is Aubrey Price, 29, who resided in the same area.

The News Room understands that the incident occurred between 01:00hrs and 03:00hrs on Monday.

Police said a female partner of Price revealed that about 01:00hrs she retired to bed leaving him at their Princes Street residence.

Price was playing a game of cards with about two other females and about two hours later, the female partner said she was awoken by a loud commotion outside.

Upon investigating she discovered Price motionless with multiple suspected stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said an investigation is ongoing while three males are currently being sought.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.