Guyana: Jagdeo resubmits 11 GECOM Chair nominees as gov’t and opposition teams prepare to meet

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo through his party’s executive member, Gail Teixeira, has put forward the names of eleven persons who were previously rejected by the President for consideration for the GECOM Chairman’s job.

The eleven are retired Major General Joe Singh, retired Major General Normal McLean, retired Judges BS Roy and William Ramlall, Private Sector Commission officials, Gerry Gouveia and Ramesh Dookoo, Attorney Kashir Khan, retired Magistrate Krishandatt Persaud, Environmentalist Annette Arjoon-Martins, Conflict resolution specialist Lawrence Latchmansingh and Minister of Religion, Pastor Onesi LaFleur.

In her letter to Director General at the Ministry of the Presidency Joe Harmon, Ms. Teixeira said herself and PPP Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall will make up the Opposition Leader’s team to discuss the nominees. She is hoping that the President’s team will be made known by today and that the two sides could meet before the end of the day.

President David Granger is likely to make suggestions to be included on the Opposition Leader’s list of nominees.

The meeting between the two sides is expected to look at the names and hammer out six nominees who will then officially be submitted to the President for his consideration.

Both the President and the Opposition Leader are hoping that the process could be completed within days.

