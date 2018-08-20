Guyana: Interdicted officer detained after drawing unlicenced gun on reputed wife

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(INEWS GUYANA) – An interdicted Cadet Officer of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who in May of this year had a criminal charge discharged against him after he compensated his victim, has been detained in connection with several offences.

According to the GPF in a statement, the officer’s reputed wife alleged that following a misunderstanding between them about 05:15h on Monday, he drew a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot her and in the ensuing process, she managed to disarm him.

The woman told investigators that immediately after disarming the man she handed over the firearm to a neighbour who promptly went to the nearby Ruimveldt Police Station, reported the matter and handed over a .32 pistol with thirteen (13) live rounds, one of which was found in its breech.

The police noted that the officer was held at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he sought medical attention for an injured right hand.

The accused reportedly told investigators that during the fracas, he struck the hand to a concrete wall and further has reportedly admitted ownership of the illegal firearm with ammunition.

It was outlined that the incident occurred at Second Street, Alexander Village and the officer in question, is presently not on actual duty as the decision of his reinstatement rests solely with the Police Service Commission.

Investigations are ongoing.