Guyana: Husband stabs wife to death with kitchen knife; consumes poisonous substance after

By News Room Guyana
January 15, 2020

Dead: Bibi Sabeeda Ally

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A West Demerara man after midnight Tuesday stabbed the mother of his three children to death.

Dead is 34-year-old Bibi Sabeeda Ally. She was brutally stabbed several times about her body.

Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Simon McBean told the News Room that the woman’s husband, 40-year-old construction worker Matram Lall, has since confessed to the gruesome act.

“He was arrested and indicated to police that she was being unfaithful to him; it became unbearable to him last night and he became frustrated and stabbed her. Then he ingested a poisonous substance,” the Commander said.

The couple lived at Lot 15 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara with their three children ages 19, 17 and 7.

Commander McBean said Lall used a kitchen knife and stabbed Ali to the left shoulder and neck.

He was arrested while hiding out at a neighbour’s residence.

Lall is presently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital under police guard.

