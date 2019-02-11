Guyana: Human remains found in mining camp

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM) — The Guyana Police Force has dispatched a team of officers at the Arumu Backdam following reports of skeletal remains of a human found on the floor of a mining camp.

News Room understands that on Saturday, a 37-year-old miner of Mon Grippa Hill, Bartica reported that at about 11:00hrs he visited Royo Fraser’s camp in Arumu Backdam when he discovered the skeletal remains on the floor of the camp.

The miner claimed that he has not seen or heard from Fraser for about one month.