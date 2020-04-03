Guyana: Health minister urges public to wear masks when in public

Share This On:

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — While reporting that the number of coronavirus positive cases in Guyana remains at 19, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence today urged Guyanese to wear a mask that would cover their mouth and nose once they decide to venture out in public.

“The advisory is that if you need to venture out then take as much precaution as you can, I am asking you to wear some cover over your mouth and nose if you must go out…Protect yourself from the invisible little droplets that are responsible for the spread of this infectious disease,” Lawrence said.

The Health Minister also encouraged citizens to continue washing their hands and practice physical distancing.

She reported that while the number of positive cases remains at 19 with 1 inconclusive result, 75 persons have now been tested for the virus in Guyana as calls to the hotline continue to climb.

The Ministry of Public Health has come under severe criticism for not doing enough tests although it claims that it has more than 1400 test kits in stock.

The Minister and other Health Officials have been saying that they are following the strict guidelines of the Pan American Health Organisation on when tests ought to be done on a suspected case.

The first case of the coronavirus in Guyana was recorded on the 11th March.

