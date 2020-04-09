Guyana: Hand sanitizer with 0.53% alcohol but with 62% marked on label removed from local market

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is altering the general public of the immediate recall of the Purcill Brand Hand Sanitizer from the local market.

The Department on March 24, 2020, received a consumer complaint regarding the sanitizer’s use and efficacy and a decision was taken by the department to analyze the product in the excise laboratory.

The Lab found that the percentage (%) alcohol is only 0.53 % in the Purcill Brand Hand Sanitizer and not 62 % as stated on the label.

“This is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60% of alcohol as is required for efficacy. This constitutes a direct violation of the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act of 1971 Chapter 34:03 Section III Part 10 (1) and the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977 section 58 (2).”

The Department was able to perused invoices furnished by Andrews Enterprise of Lot 00 Hadfield Street Worthmanville & 1 E ½ Durelane & Austin Street C/Ville, representing the sale 2,350 bottles.

The Department’s efforts to effect seizures of this product from the shelves of retail outlets and visits to the alleged distributors were stymied because of the current situation, the Food and Drug Department noted in a statement.

“Consumers are therefore advised not to use this product since the expected results cannot be guaranteed, particularly for the sanitizing of hands during the COVID-19 Emergency. However, the alleged distributor(s) will be contacted and asked to make immediate contact with the department.”

This product is purportedly made in China as claimed by the label “Made in China” and “Distributed by Congreat Enterprises Inc, Miami, FL-33178 U.S.A.”

Manufacturers and Importers of sanitizers are asked to ensure labels of sanitizing agents are dully approved by the department and obtained the necessary license or permits before releasing for sale on our local market.

Consumers are reminded to ensure that labels of sanitizers declare the percentage (%) alcohol and the name of all the active ingredients.