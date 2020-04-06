Guyana: Guyoil slashes fuel prices

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) is pleased to announce significant price reductions for Super 95, Gasoil, and Kerosene with effect from 6AM on April 3, 2020.

These significant reductions are attributed to a decline in acquisition cost. The new prices represents the company’s second price reduction in less than a month.

The new prices represent a $71 per litre decrease for Super 95 Gasolene, a $48 per litre decrease for Gasoil, and a $42 per litre decrease for Kerosene.

The reductions are applicable to all GUYOIL Service Stations nationwide. The most recent price reduction was announced on the 18th March 2020, this new price reduction brings it to total of 38% discount overall.

GUYOIL is happy for the opportunity to past this reduction unto to their customers and it is the company’s hope that this reduction would bring significant relief to businesses, the public transportation network and families, as the nation battles COVID-19.

Guyoil is cognizant that this current crisis is a reminder of the special responsibility the company has at this time. The continued supply and distribution of petroleum products is essential to peoples’ lives and business operation.

It is in this context that we have taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our staff and customers in order to ensure business continuity.