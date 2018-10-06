GUYANA: Guyana partnering with Surinamese to strengthen protected areas in Guiana Shield

(CMC) – The Protected Areas Commission of Guyana (PAC) says it is partnering with French Guiana Amazonian Park and government ministries in Suriname on a project aimed at strengthening the network of protected areas in the Guiana Shield.

It said that the project titled “RENFORESAP ” is designed to ensure the sustainable development in respect of local cultures, values and lifestyles.

According to a statement issued here, the three Guianas face common and sometimes interconnected threats to their biodiversity, and continue to grapple with issues around land allocation, mining, watershed management and indigenous rights issues.

It said that in facing these issues, each country has developed a suite of different, but potentially complementary, tools and approaches.

It said a three day project launch later this month will bring together stakeholders from the three countries as well as other global partners.

The RENFORESAP project will provide a unique opportunity for stakeholders to explore shared and coordinated action between protected areas and forested lands across the Guiana Shield that can contribute to the maintenance of this ecosystem of global importance.

The project runs for three years, bringing together the different managers of protected areas in the region, as well as international organizations of nature conservation working in the region such as, but not limited to, Conservation International, WWF Guianas and the Frankfurt Zoological Society and an international organisation working on Indigenous Peoples’ livelihoods improvement.

The implementation will be coordinated alternatively among Cayenne, Paramaribo and Georgetown with the employment of a Project Manager, who will be posted in the three different countries alternatively.

Seventy-five per cent of the funding for the project is provided by European Funds through the European Regional Development Fund in the frame of the INTERREG – Amazonia Cooperation Programme.