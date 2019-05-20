Guyana: Guns, ammo, phones, cash, marijuana recovered from killed bandits

Share This On:

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — The police have recovered four weapons and a quantity of matching ammunition from a makeshift tree house/camp after they shot and killed three career criminals in the backlands of Johanna, South Black Bush Polder, on Sunday.

According to sources close to the investigation, the police recovered one AR-15 assault rifle, one nine-millimetre handgun and two .38 revolvers.

Ranks have also recovered over 300 rounds of ammunition for the weapons, in addition to a bulletproof vest, face masks, several cellular phones, cash, a quantity of jewellery, a solar charger and a small quantity of marijuana.

They also found freshly cooked meals despite no evidence of fire nor cooking utensils, suggesting that the men had an outside support group.

Those killed have been identified as Kelvin Shivgobin called “Kelly”,

Ramnarine Jagmohan, both of Belvedere, East Berbice-Corentyne and

Sewchand Sewdat called “One Eye Pappy.”

Ramnarine and Shivgobin have both been named in several high-profile robberies and murders in the past. The AR-15 rifle that was found is believed to be the one used in the robbery of D-Zone Chinese supermarket.

During that robbery, the police came under fire from the bandits, causing them to seek cover. This enabled the robbers to make good their escape.

Diligent work by the police led them to the backlands in Black Bush where they found and killed the bandits who opened fire on them.

