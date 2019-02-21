Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Guyana: Grove man found dead in home

By News Room
February 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — A Grove, East Bank Demerara man was Wednesday morning found dead in his home and Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances.

Dead is 32-year-old Rayon Angel. He was a father of two.

He was employed at the Guyana Shore Base.

The house where the body was found.

News Room understands that the man’s mother tried contacting him over the last two days but was unable to get on to his phone.

On Wednesday, she called his workplace and was told that he did not report for work.

As a result, the father visited the home at Third Street, Grove. When calls went unanswered, his brother broke open the door and found his lifeless body.

The Police were called to the scene and are trying to ascertain how the man died.

Neighbours said the man lived at the house with his wife but he was alone for a few days following a disagreement.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.