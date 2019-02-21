Guyana: Grove man found dead in home

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — A Grove, East Bank Demerara man was Wednesday morning found dead in his home and Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances.

Dead is 32-year-old Rayon Angel. He was a father of two.

He was employed at the Guyana Shore Base.

News Room understands that the man’s mother tried contacting him over the last two days but was unable to get on to his phone.

On Wednesday, she called his workplace and was told that he did not report for work.

As a result, the father visited the home at Third Street, Grove. When calls went unanswered, his brother broke open the door and found his lifeless body.

The Police were called to the scene and are trying to ascertain how the man died.

Neighbours said the man lived at the house with his wife but he was alone for a few days following a disagreement.