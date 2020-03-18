Guyana: Granger responds to withdrawal of CARICOM ‘high level’ recount team

Share This On:

Statement on the political situation By His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

I am deeply disappointed that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Initiative –which was agreed upon following the intervention of the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago – has stalled.

The Group was headed by the Right Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, who is also Chairperson of CARICOM.

I welcomed the Prime Ministers and embraced the Initiative which was based on an understanding that a recount of the ballots cast at the 2nd March 2020 General and Regional Elections would be executed.

The Initiative saw the arrival of a High-Level Team of five distinguished Caribbean professionals to oversee the process. The team, unfortunately, was unable to commence its task.

The Supreme Court of Judicature granted an injunction filed by a citizen today, 17th March, thereby preventing the Elections Commission and its agents from proceeding with the ‘total national recount’. This independent court action has curtailed further our thrust towards reaching a transparent conclusion to the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on 20th March 2020.

I have said repeatedly throughout the electoral process that I will abide by the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the decisions of the Elections Commission and the ruling of the Supreme Court. I maintain this position.

I iterate my commitment to the due completion of all electoral requirements and the conclusion of the process under the auspices of the Commission and in the interest of all Guyanese.

I assure the nation that I remain committed to the electoral process and to the declaration of results by the Elections Commission in accordance with the law.

I appeal for patience and public forbearance until this matter is resolved.

