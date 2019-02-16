Guyana: GPL computers hacked, ransom demanded

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(INEWS GUYANA) — The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) says its computerised systems were hacked last week and a ransom of digital currency was demanded.

The cyber-attack resulted in the disruption of some of its services but the Utility Company has assured that the situation is now under control.

“Permanent corrective measures were taken, which included but was not limited to initiating an Information System quarantine,” GPL said in a statement Thursday night.

GPL said the attackers demanded a ransom of bitcoins to remove all encryptions from within the network, however the Company said it will not heed to such request.

The cyber-attack occurred on February 6, 2019 at 04:21hrs. The Company said as it worked assiduously to restore normalcy, there were service interruptions for customers visiting its various offices.

Service was incrementally restored between February 8 and February 10, GPL said.

GPL said it has commenced the process of strengthening its cyber-attack mitigation measures and Disaster Recovery planning strategies in alignment with industry best practices.

Following the attack, the Company is now encouraging other local firms with computerised systems to review their existing cyber security systems and Disaster Recovery plans.