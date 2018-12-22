Guyana: Government relaxes closing time for bars and night clubs during Christmas Season

(CMC) – The Guyana government says it has decided to relax the time for the closure of night sports and other places of entertainment here for the Christmas Season in response to calls from the business community and nationals returning home for the festive season.

The Ministry of Public Security said that the 2.00 am (local time) closing has been relaxed and that it will come back into effect on January 8.

“The Ministry of Public Security wishes to announce that, in conjunction with the Guyana Police Force, it will seek to relax the enforcement of the 2:00 am business deadline for bars, night clubs and other places of entertainment.

“It is a time for celebration and knowing the Guyanese spirit the Ministry is persuaded and sees the need for this relaxation. The period during which the deadline will not be in effect is from December 21st, 2018 to January 7th, 2019. “

The government said that while it has agreed to relax the closing time, “it must be pointed out, however, that all other laws especially those prohibiting drinking and driving and noise nuisance will be thoroughly enforced through more vehicular patrols and policemen outside partying spots.

“Party goers are advised to get a designated driver and ensure noise levels at partying spots are not excessive. Everything in moderation is what is called for,” The Ministry of Public Security said, urging citizens to be particularly safety-conscious during this busy season, especially on the roadways.