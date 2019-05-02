Guyana government express “deep concern” about events in Venezuela

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS STATEMENT) — The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is following with attention and deep concern the evolution of events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in particular with regard to the potential for grave consequences both for its civilian population, and for the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Guyana reiterates its rejection of violence and the threat or use of force as acceptable means for the resolution of conflict, and calls upon all parties involved to vigorously pursue the search for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis for the benefit and well being of the Venezuelan people.

( 0 ) ( 0 )