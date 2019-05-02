Don't Miss
Guyana government express “deep concern” about events in Venezuela

By Public Diplomacy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
May 1, 2019

Juan Guaidó’s supporters from the Bolivarian National Guard repel forces loyal to Nicolás Maduro. * AFP

(PRESS STATEMENT) — The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is following with attention and deep concern the evolution of events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in particular with regard to the potential for grave consequences both for its civilian population, and for the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Guyana reiterates its rejection of violence and the threat or use of force as acceptable means for the resolution of conflict, and calls upon all parties involved to vigorously pursue the search for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis for the benefit and well being of the Venezuelan people.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

