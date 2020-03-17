Guyana: GECOM seeks legal guidance before national recount of votes

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Guyana Elections Commission is in receipt of a copy of the Aide Memoire signed by H.E. President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and witnessed by the Caricom Secretary-General, H.E. Irwin Larocque.

As a consequence, the Commission is currently examining the legal ramifications of this agreement in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

While the Commission has considered the proposal and has implemented systems for the operationalization of the exercise; as a safeguard mechanism, it is necessary for all the legal issues to be properly addressed including the gazetting of the process as requested by the high level Caricom delegation.

Once finalized, the counting would commence immediately. The outcome of the Commission’s decision in this regard would be communicated and adequate notice on the start time for the exercise would be provided.

( 0 ) ( 0 )