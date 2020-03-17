Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet self-quarantined, tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer planned *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Guyana: GECOM seeks legal guidance before national recount of votes

By GECOM
March 17, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield (right) with Chairman of GECOM Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Guyana Elections Commission is in receipt of a copy of the Aide Memoire signed by H.E. President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and witnessed by the Caricom Secretary-General, H.E. Irwin Larocque.

As a consequence, the Commission is currently examining the legal ramifications of this agreement in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

While the Commission has considered the proposal and has implemented systems for the operationalization of the exercise; as a safeguard mechanism, it is necessary for all the legal issues to be properly addressed including the gazetting of the process as requested by the high level Caricom delegation.

Once finalized, the counting would commence immediately. The outcome of the Commission’s decision in this regard would be communicated and adequate notice on the start time for the exercise would be provided.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.