GUYANA: GECOM chairman worried over efforts to stymie Local Government poll

(CMC) – The chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), James Patterson, has warned of an orchestrated plan to stall the November 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).

He says GECOM has been facing “designs and machinations to stymie the operation and coming into force, the coming elections” and that there is “mischief afoot internal and as well as external.

“I find that very troubling,” he said, telling reporters that private discussions held at the Commission are soon made public.

“I feel sad to have to report to you that since my regime here, it seems to be that integrity has been put in a blind trust. Fortunately, I have a cadre of operatives who don’t yield to that sort of description”, the former judge said.

He said while he understands and supports the right of anyone to move to the Courts to have their issues addressed, there seems to be a move to use the legal system as a tool of “disruption.

“I am not saying people who are aggrieved should not have access to the Courts, but I believe that some time, some lawyer, some member of the profession may file an action in the Court deeming, if it comes to that, the misuse of the legal system by any particular individual to have transgressed access to the Court and deem him searched”

The main opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has filed several matters, ranging from elections petitions to objections to the new local authority areas , before the Courts against GECOM and Chief The former judge also noted that the issue of race is also being used in the efforts to stymie the work of the Elections Commission, and that while he has done all that is humanly possible to bring the two sides closer to an understanding, but they appear to be drifting further apart.