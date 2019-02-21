Guyana: Friends charged with murder of Grove man

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS SOURCE) — Two friends who were last seen with a Grove Man who was later found dead, have been charged with the man’s murder.

The two accused, Heman Gocool and Kheraj Persaud appeared before Magistrate, Faith McGusty today and were not required to enter a plea to the indictable murder charge.

It is alleged that on the 13th February, 2019 at Samatta Point, Grove, the two murdered Rohan Persaud by stabbing him to death.

Both men have been remanded to prison until the 12th March, when the matter will continue.

The Court was told that the dead man was accused of having a relationship with the wife of one of the accused and it was that accusation that allegedly led to a confrontation and fight that ended with the stabbing death.