Guyana: Friends charged with murder of Grove man

By News Source
February 21, 2019

(NEWS SOURCE) — Two friends who were last seen with a Grove Man who was later found dead, have been charged with the man’s murder.

The two accused, Heman Gocool and Kheraj Persaud appeared before Magistrate, Faith McGusty today and were not required to enter a plea to the indictable murder charge.

It is alleged that on the 13th February, 2019 at Samatta Point, Grove, the two murdered Rohan Persaud by stabbing him to death.

Both men have been remanded to prison until the 12th March, when the matter will continue.

The Court was told that the dead man was accused of having a relationship with the wife of one of the accused and it was that accusation that allegedly led to a confrontation and fight that ended with the stabbing death.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

