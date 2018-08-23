Guyana: Fraudster who conned persons on social media jailed

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(INEWS GUYANA) – A confessed fraudster was on Thursday jailed by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jermaine Fraser, 24, of Lamaha Springs, Georgetown admitted that on April 26, 2018, he falsely obtained from Baldeo Puran the sum of $400,000 claiming to be in a position to acquire for him a Toyota 212 motorcar knowing same to be false.

Fraser also admitted to falsely obtaining $300,000 from Ashmi Singh on May 4, 2018 claiming to be in a position to obtain a minibus for him, knowing same to be false.

The accused finally admitted to falsely obtaining from Floyde LaFleur, $200,000 claiming to be in a position to obtain a minibus for him, knowing same to be false.

However, he denied that on July 31, 2018, that he falsely obtained $1.4M from Damion Persaud claiming to be in a position to obtain a car for him.

Reports indicate that Fraser would use his Facebook page to advertise the vehicles. However after interested persons would make a down payment, they would be unable to further contact him.

As such McLenann handed him a three years sentence on each of the charges which will run concurrently.

On the charge which he denied, he will return to Court on August 31, 2018.