Guyana: Four escape from Lusignan Prison holding bay

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service have launched a manhunt for 4 prisoners who escaped from the holding area of the Lusignan Prison on Sunday night.

Three of the prisoners were on remand for various crimes while the fourth was serving a three-year prison sentence.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Padmore of Beterverwaghting ECD, who was recently sentenced to three years in jail for marijuana trafficking, 26-year-old Kenraul Perez of Mabaruma, who was on remand for murder, 24-year-old Sasnarine Bisnauth of Tuschen Housing Scheme, who was on remand for robbery and armed robbery and 32-year-old Ganesh Dhanraj from Parika, who was on remand for the murder of his wife.

The Guyana Prison Service has also provided details on the next-of-kin for the escaped prisoners.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the four men is being asked to contact the nearest Police station or call 911.

