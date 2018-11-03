Guyana: Former soldier shot and killed during shootout with police

(CMC) – A former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was shot and killed here by police during a shoot-out on the East Coast of Demerara in the Mahaicony area.

Police said that Melroy Solomon, 27, was killed during the shootout that followed a number of robberies and carjacking.

They said that Solomon had, along with another unidentified man, had robbed a taxo driver of his vehicle on Thursday and that the vehicle was intercepted by law enforcement officials at Mahaicony.

The two men reportedly abandoned the vehicle after it got stuck in a ditch, and headed to the backlands of Mahaicony.

A cattle farmer in the backlands was held by the two men and robbed of his mobile phone and clothes. He was then reportedly ordered to take them by horse to the public road.

Once there, the men boarded a taxi, but were again intercepted by the police, who ordered them out of the vehicle. However, one of the men emerged from the vehicle firing gunshots.

The police said that during the exchange f gunfire, one of the men was hit and that the car sped away from the scene.

Solomon was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they recovered a pistol.