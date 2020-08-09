(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Two men are patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital after they were beaten and had their limb and finger chopped off by two bandits on Friday last at Lago’s Apartment, Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River.

Police Headquarters in a statement revealed that Tameshwar Sukram, a 31-year-old gold miner of Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara was robbed of $800,000 by two men armed with a pistol and cutlass.

Police said that Sukram was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by the two men at around 01:30h who assaulted him and demanded the cash.

After he resisted, he was chopped about the body; his left leg was completely severed.

Sukram raised an alarm and a Brazilian businessman, 42-year-old Jose DaSilva went to his assistance and was also chopped; the businessman’s left ring finger was also severed. The suspects escaped with the cash.

Sukram and Dasilva were subsequently taken to the Isseneru Medical Health Centre where they were treated and later medevac to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.