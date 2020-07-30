Guyana: Five-year-old girl stabbed multiple times

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A five-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after she was stabbed multiple times about her tiny body by her mother’s friend of 23 years.

The woman who committed the act ingested a poisonous substance and died Wednesday evening.

The friend has been identified as Veronica Elliot. Those who knew her have been left in shock as to what could have triggered the attack on the five-year-old girl. They said Elliott was known always to be in good spirits and had a very friendly disposition.

Little Mureena Brock of La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara was stabbed seven times last Friday. She was stabbed to the back, twice to the shoulder and to her stomach.

Her mother told the News Room that she is suffering from internal bleeding but after six days in the ICU, her blood pressure is finally stabilizing.

But the little girl remains traumatized.

“She got this scared look on her face all the time,” her mother, Bibi Mohamed told the News Room Wednesday.

Mohamed explained that her friend called her over the night before the incident because she was not feeling well. Elliot lived with her husband and five children in Atlantic Gardens, also on the East Coast of Demerara.

“I can’t really say how the stabbing start but the child was in the house and I was outside sitting down and she [Elliot] close the grill door with a padlock and was in the house walking up and down.

“But nobody didn’t really take this thing for nothing to say she would come out and do something like that,” Mohamed explained.

Mohamed and Elliot had been friends for 23 years now. Mohamed further explained that Elliot was acting paranoid the night before the incident.

“When I go she was in the house walking up and down, I tried to talk to her and she keep telling me people peeping her from the roof and people peeping her through the window,” Mohamed said.

The day of the incident, one of Elliot’s sons looked into the house and started to scream.

“I don’t know what he see but he started to holler,” Mohamed said.

Soon after, Mohamed was living her worst nightmare. She heard her baby girl screaming.

Mohamed said she was in the lower flat of the house and rushed upstairs where she observed Elliot drinking the poison.

She could not see her baby girl and then realized that all the doors and windows were locked from the inside. The little girl was in a chair playing with her electronic tablet when Elliot attacked her.

Mohamed said a relative managed to break a window to get the little girl to safety.

“I told my baby –walk and come to mommy- and she come and we took her from the window and the bigger son took me to the hospital,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed stated that in the 23 years she had known Elliot she never saw her behaved that way.

“I never know if she suffer from a mental case problem because I never see she in that state.”

Little Mureena has a long road of recovery ahead. Her mother said she loves to play with her friends and play dress up.