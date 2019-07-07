Guyana: ‘Five brothers killed by the gun’

Share This On:

Pin 43 Shares

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — An Albouystown man was on Saturday arrested in connection with the execution-style killing of Leon Hescott, called ‘Dudu,’who was shot multiple times about his body at an abandoned building along Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Friday night.

The 36-year-old man is the fifth of the Hescott brothers to be shot and killed.

Reports indicate that while Hescott was sitting in a chair at the house, the gunman rode up on a bicycle. He then punched Hescott before pumping several shots into his body before fleeing the scene.

One resident said that Hescott returned to Guyana from French Guiana recently and was supposed to return on Saturday but the person whom he “violated” got to him first. Hescott was previously charged and remanded to prison for multiple robberies including a $90-million diamond heist.

In 2009, Leon’s brother, 19-year-old Ryan Hescott was shot and later succumbed. Ryan Hescott was before the court on charges of robbery under arms, possession of a firearm without a licence, and possession of ammunition without a licence.

On April 17, 2007, another brother, Dave Hescott, was found dead in the Le Repentir cemetery with a gunshot wound to the head in what appears to be another execution-style killing.

In November 2006, yet another brother, Shawn Hescott, was gunned down a stone’s throw away from his home, as he sat on a horse-drawn cart chatting with his girlfriend and another woman. In November 1996, Winston Hescott was shot and killed by police at Madewini on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

( 0 ) ( 0 )