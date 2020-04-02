Guyana: Five Berbice men busted with over 365lbs ganja
By News Room Guyana
April 2, 2020
The suspected cannabis seized by the Guyana Police Force [Photo: Guyana Police Force]
Five men are expected to face charges Thursday after they were caught on board a wooden vessel with 124 taped parcels of suspected cannabis on April 1 in the vicinity of Plegt Anker Village.
Police Headquarters in a statement Wednesday night said the suspected drugs weighed 166 kilograms [over 365 lbs].
According to the Police report, the seizure was as a result of an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Police Force who were conducting a marine patrol in the Berbice River at around 15:00hrs.
The suspects who are residents of New Amsterdam, No2 Village, East Canjie; Fort Nassau, Berbice River and Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canjie are expected to be arraigned before a magistrate charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
