Guyana: Five Berbice men busted with over 365lbs ganja

Five men are expected to face charges Thursday after they were caught on board a wooden vessel with 124 taped parcels of suspected cannabis on April 1 in the vicinity of Plegt Anker Village.

Police Headquarters in a statement Wednesday night said the suspected drugs weighed 166 kilograms [over 365 lbs].

According to the Police report, the seizure was as a result of an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Police Force who were conducting a marine patrol in the Berbice River at around 15:00hrs.

The suspects who are residents of New Amsterdam, No2 Village, East Canjie; Fort Nassau, Berbice River and Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canjie are expected to be arraigned before a magistrate charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

