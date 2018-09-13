Guyana: Father appears in court for alleged murder of son

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – MOHAN Sookdeo ,called “Wire,”- the man who killed his son last Saturday was on Wednesday arraigned at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

It is alleged he murdered his 21-year-old son Satesh Kevin Sookdeo at their Foulis, East Coast Demerara home.

The 44-year-old man appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that Sookdeo on September 8, 2018 murdered the youth. He was represented by Lawyer Haymant Ramdhani and was remanded to prison until October 2.

According to reports, Mohan Sookdeo and his wife had an argument , during which he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her at their of Lot 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara home. Upon seeing this, Satesh and another sibling intervened.

The father, who was outraged pulled a broken louvre pane and stabbed the young man to the chest. Neighbours rushed to the family’s aid after hearing screams, but it was too late as the younger Sookdeo had already succumbed to his injuries.