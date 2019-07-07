Guyana: Family wants justice for man gunned down in La Penitence

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The family of 39-year-old Leon Hescott who was gunned down at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown on Friday evening is calling for justice.

“What you feel we would want justice? Anybody wants justice for their family, nobody shouldn’t take life,” Leon’s sister, Rosemary Hescott told the media Saturday.

She said Hescott, who was a father of three, was robbed of $30,000 euros.

While noting that she doesn’t know who would want to hurt her brother, the woman said the family has provided the Police with the names of three persons believed to be involved in his brutal murder.

The suspects would usually spend time in the yard, however, the News Room understands that when Hescott returned he told his family that he did not want anyone liming in the yard.

The police in a statement on Saturday morning disclosed that one person was arrested.

Leon called “Dudu” of Lot 155 Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown was shot to the head at about 19:00hrs on Friday in an abandoned yard on Middle Road.

Police said he resided in French Guiana where he sold clothing but his sister told reporters that the father of three lived in Germany.

Police said Hescott returned from French Guiana on Thursday to renovate his father’s house at Lot 155 Middle Road.

This is the fifth Hescott brother to be shot and killed. According to the Kaieteur News in November 1996, Winston Hescott was shot and killed by Police at Madewini on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway followed by Adam Hescott who was also killed by Police in 1997.

In November 2006, another brother Shawn Hescott was gunned down a stone’s throw from his home and on April 17 2007, Dave Hescott was found dead in the Le Repentir cemetery with a gunshot wound to the head.

