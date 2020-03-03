Guyana: Family feud leaves four women wounded

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Four women were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after they were all involved in a fight Monday at Quamina Street in the vicinity of the Ministry of the Presidency and Qik Serve.

The women were armed with knives and stabbed each other.

Police said they are investigating the unlawful wounding of 35-year-old Shavel Accra, a hairdresser of Sophia and her cousin 25-year-old Toshawn Jiles of South Cummingsburg. They both received injuries to their hands and body.

The third woman involved in the fight is 21-year-old Niketa Lewis, a salesgirl of South Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay area); she received injuries to her hands, right foot and back.

Lewis’ sister, 24-year-old Stacyann Chandra, a clothes vendor was also involved in the fight and received injuries to her head and hands.

The incident occurred just about 11:45hrs Monday. When the News Room arrived on the scene there were bloodstains on the street and fence.

Police said all four women know each other and have an ongoing feud which started about a year ago.

They were all taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but the two sisters then transferred to a private hospital in the city.

Police said the women are in a serious but stable condition.

