Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Family feud leaves four women wounded

By News Room Guyana
March 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share9
9 Shares

When the News Room arrived on the scene there were blood stains on the street and fence.

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Four women were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after they were all involved in a fight Monday at Quamina Street in the vicinity of the Ministry of the Presidency and Qik Serve.

The women were armed with knives and stabbed each other.

Police said they are investigating the unlawful wounding of 35-year-old Shavel Accra, a hairdresser of Sophia and her cousin 25-year-old Toshawn Jiles of South Cummingsburg. They both received injuries to their hands and body.

The third woman involved in the fight is 21-year-old Niketa Lewis, a salesgirl of South Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay area); she received injuries to her hands, right foot and back.

Lewis’ sister, 24-year-old Stacyann Chandra, a clothes vendor was also involved in the fight and received injuries to her head and hands.

The incident occurred just about 11:45hrs Monday. When the News Room arrived on the scene there were bloodstains on the street and fence.

Police said all four women know each other and have an ongoing feud which started about a year ago.

They were all taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but the two sisters then transferred to a private hospital in the city.

Police said the women are in a serious but stable condition.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share9
9 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.