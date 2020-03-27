Don't Miss

Guyana: Fallen log kills 25-year-old porter

By News Room Guyana
March 27, 2020

Dead: Michael Paul

(NEWS ROOMS GUYANA) – A 25-year-old porter died Wednesday afternoon after a log from a truck fell and crushed him.

Dead is Michael Paul of Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The News Room understands that Paul and three others were loading the truck when one of the logs slipped and fell on him at 37 Miles Mabura, Region 10.

His mother Debbie Paul said her son worked with Johan Dhanpaul, a large scale logger for about a year. The mother said Dhanpaul called her and told her the incident happened at about 15:00hrs.

She said her son was still breathing and crying out for pain, but by the time he reached out to the Linden Hospital Complex he died.

Paul suffered several broken bones. His mother said he was a very peaceful and hardworking person.

