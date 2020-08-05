Guyana exceeds 500 COVID-19 cases

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana on August 5 recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from 82 additional tests, pushing the overall known cases in the country to 509.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday noted that 189 persons have recovered to date while there are 22 deaths.

A total of 298 persons are in institutional isolation, including one person in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A total of 38 persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 5,057 persons have been tested from which there were 4,548 negative tests.

The Ministry did not reveal where the new cases were recorded.