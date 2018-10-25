Guyana: Ex-cop found guilty of raping 3-year-old in his care

(INEWS GUYANA) – 53-year-old, Deon Aaron was on Wednesday found guilty of raping a 3-year-old relative by a 12 member jury at the High Court.

The ex-policeman was unanimously found guilty before Justice Jo Ann Barlow who delayed sentencing until November 8 for a probation report.

Aaaron was charged for raping the child on March 14, 2016, at Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, where he engaged in sexual penetration with the child.

Reports indicate that Aaron raped the child who was left in his car by her mother.

However, when she returned home, she started to complain of pains and not feeling well.

This prompted her mother to inspect her and it was then that she noticed that her daughter had been raped.

He was arrested by Police after the matter was reported to them.