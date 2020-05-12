Don't Miss

Guyana: Escaped COVID-19 patient captured in Brazil

By Newsroom Guyana
May 12, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share23
24 Shares
Advertisement

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Lethem COVID-19 patient, identified as Hamlet Da Silva was captured in Bonfim, Brazil a few hours after he escaped from the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine.

The News Room understands Mr Da Silva has dual citizenship and lives in Bonfim; he is also from St. Ignatius in Region Nine.

The News Room understands that he entered Brazil via an illegal crossing at the border and was captured by the Police there.

Sources told the News Room that Mr Da Silva is now at a hospital in Bonfim; health officials in Lethem are in contact with his doctors there.

Mr Da Silva managed to escape from the hospital during heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday. The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that he was tested positive for the deadly disease on Monday.

“In the hours of last night it must have happened somewhere between 03:00hrs and 06:00hrs it was raining at the time; that is as much information as we can give,” Regional Health Officer, Dr Naail Uthman told the News Room.

The COVID-19 facility is located in the compound of the Lethem Hospital but according to the Regional Executive Officer, Carl Parker there is no fencing around the building so “it’s easy for somebody to slip out without being noticed so we have to put a fence there.”

There is one exit and one entrance to the facility and it remains unclear how Mr Da Silva made his escape.

The hospital held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation and look at ways to strengthen security at the hospital.

The News Room understands that the doctors checked on Mr Da Silva about midnight and learnt he had escaped at about 06:30hrs when they went to give him his treatment.

Mr Parker is now appealing to anyone who may have come into contact with the positive patient to come forward.

Parker had told the News Room that the patient was being treated for malaria in Bonfim, Brazil and after he got worse he checked into the Lethem Hospital.

He was immediately taken into isolation after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

(0)(0)
Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share23
24 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.