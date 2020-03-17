Don't Miss
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM): National vote recount awaits signed agreement between Granger, Jagdeo and CARICOM

By GECOM
March 16, 2020

GECOM Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield and Chairperson of GECOM, retired Justice Claudette Singh

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Guyana Elections Commission has completed all the preparatory arrangements for the commencement of the national recount exercise as agreed to by H.E. President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo with Caricom.

However, while the Commission has considered the request in principle and has approved, a signed agreement between the Leaders and Caricom is essential in order for the process to be operationalized.

The recount exercise will be conducted at the Arthur Chung’s Conference Centre and a site visit was done this morning, 16th March 2020 by GECOM, the Caricom delegation who will supervise the recount, the Guyana Police Force and representatives from the Ministry of Tourism.

The Guyana Elections Commission is resolute in ensuring that the process is conducted to the satisfaction of all stakeholders so that the electoral process can be concluded within the shortest possible time.

An update would be provided on the commencement time for the activity

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

