Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana elections: Antigua PM says parties should meet, conduct a final recount

By Antigua Newsroom
March 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(ANTIGUA NEWSROOM) – Prime Minister Gaston Browne has commented on the controversy in Guyana related to the results of last week’s general elections.

He is calling for calm and an amicable resolution without external interference in Guyana’s internal affairs.

“I think that they all have an obligation to come together and to find an internal solution. I don’t think that the solution at this point requires any form of external involvement” said Browne.

He further suggested that the two parties should meet, conduct a recount and agree to abide by the results of final count.

Two protests were launched on March 6 along the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Berbice and Lusignan on the East Coast Demerara against what protesters said was the rigging of Monday’s general elections.

Protesters at Bath blocked the road with burning tyres. They chanted: “Granger must go” and also stated that they believe the elections were rigged.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.