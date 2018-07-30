Guyana: ECD man chops reputed wife, mother-in-law who stopped him from choking 4-year-old

(INEWS GUYANA) – A thirty-six year old labourer of Success South Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara went berserk on Saturday morning and chopped his 19-year-old reputed wife and her mother after they restrained him from further strangling a 4-year-old child.

Based on reports received, the suspect shared a common-law relationship with 19-year-old Tiffany Mc Beth but reportedly got annoyed after his mother-in-law turned up at his house to spend some time.

She also had her 4-year-old granddaughter. The woman of Peter’s Hall East Bank Demerara and the young man were reportedly getting along well but on Saturday morning, he woke up and suddenly began to choke the 4-year-old child.

McBeth and her mother Loraine McBeth, 64, attempted to restrain the young man from strangling the child but in retaliating, he armed himself with a kitchen knife and dealt the two women several stabs to their bodies.

After committing the act, the man fled the scene. The injured ladies were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were treated and admitted patients. The child was also taken for a medical examination.

The mother, daughter and grandchild were subsequently discharged. Meanwhile, the police have since apprehended the suspect and he is being interrogated. Up to the time of this post, no just reasons were given for his actions.