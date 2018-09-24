Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Guyana: ‘Drunk’ truck driver shoots miner

By Kaieteur News
September 24, 2018
Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(KAIETEUR NEWS) – Police have detained a truck driver who allegedly shot a miner just after midnight yesterday during a drunken confrontation at a bar located at Mahdia Landing, Potaro.

Police said that Shaohan ‘Biggs’ Monderson, 27, of Lot 10 Felicity Village, West Coast Demerara, was shot in the left shoulder and left knee. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

A release stated that the wounded man managed to relieve the inebriated shooter of his firearm. The weapon, which was loaded with 15 rounds, was handed over to the police.

The suspect, a driver who resides at Second Avenue, Bartica, has been detained.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.