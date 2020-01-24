Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Guyana: Driver who let students jump from moving bus jailed; conductor charged

By News Room Guyana
January 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A snippet of the students jumping from the moving bus

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The driver of the minibus in which students were seen jumping out while the bus was still moving has been charged and jailed for six months.

According to the police, the driver – Omkar Rambharose – was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with dangerous driving for which he pleaded guilty and was jailed for six months; his license was suspended.

For failing to ensure the safety of passengers, he was fined $20,000 with an alternative of three months in jail; for breach of Insurance, he was fined $25,000 with an alternative of three months imprisonment.

In a viral Facebook video, several students were seen jumping from the moving minibus, BVV 7920, driven by Rambharose. One student fell from the bus and sustained injuries during the ordeal.

A search is on for the conductor of the minibus who made good his escape.

However, the police said another male, Mahendra Ramsammy, who is also a conductor, was found in the bus and was arrested. He was charged for being an unlicensed conductor and for breach of Insurance; he pleaded guilty and was fined a total of $40, 000 with an alternative of two weeks imprisonment.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.