Guyana: Driver remanded for allegedly assaulting traffic cop, resisting arrest

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — A 26-year-old driver was remanded to prison Wednesday for allegedly assaulting Traffic Cop Carl Pedro, resisting arrest and behaving disorderly at the Brickdam Police Station on February 14.

Mark Edwards denied the three charges before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman told the court that the Traffic Cop stopped Edwards after he committed a traffic offence and instructed him to drive to the Brickdam Police Station where he allegedly committed the offences.

The Prosecutor objected to Edwards being granted bail on the grounds that a strong message has to be sent to drivers about assaulting police officers and breaking the laws.

Magistrate McGusty ruled in favour of the prosecution and noted that as of recent, there have been numerous assault committed against Police Officers.

As such, Edwards was remanded to prison until February 27, 2019.