Guyana: Driver in deadly Agricola crash gets bail

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The driver of the truck that killed seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara Saturday last has been released on $100,000 bail, his lawyer James Bond said in a social media post Wednesday.

“Mr Danion Welcome and his family wishes to thank all for the support and encouragement he has received. He was released on 100,000 bail yesterday and proceeded straight to Woodlands Hospital to drain the oedema from his scalp as the injuries had become infected,” the lawyer stated.

According to Bond, the Police investigations continue and they should have a decision by Friday. Welcome had claimed that he was forced off the road by a taxi.

The Guyana Police Force on Monday said no eyewitnesses have so far come forward to give statements from the crash.

Police Commissioner Leslie James urged eyewitness to come forward. He also said anyone who has video recordings of the incident should also contact the Police Force and present the evidence.

It was sometime after 16:00 hrs when the truck crashed into Ciara, who was attempting to cross the road with her aunt Simone Barry.

Following the accident, Welcome was severely beaten by residents with an iron pipe and according to his lawyer, he suffered a fractured skull, severe contusions to the arms, back and neck along with gaping wounds to the scalp. He was subsequently rescued by police and taken into custody.

Welcome’s sand truck was subsequently torched at the scene of the accident after Ciara’s remains were removed.

The Police Commissioner declared that those who beat the driver and torched his truck will be charged.

Welcome’s family spoke with the News Room Monday and said that he was in a traumatized state. They claimed that in his 15 years of driving, Welcome was never involved in an accident before Saturday.

