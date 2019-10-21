Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Guyana: ‘Demon’, Lindener wanted for gold miner’s murder

By News Room Guyana
October 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Wanted: Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan a.k.a Shane Morgan (left) and Lennox Estwic

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for two men in connection with the murder of 44-year-old gold miner Deon Stoll, who was shot in front of the El Dorado Trading establishment at lot 63 DaSilva Street, Newtown Kitty Georgetown on October 14.

Wanted are 33-year-old Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan a.k.a Shane Morgan and 23-year-old Lennox Estwic of lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward Linden.

In September this year, Estwic was among three others who were suspected to be operating in a gang from Linden.

He was charged and placed before the Georgetown Magistrate’s court after police found him in possession of military clothing which is said to belong to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Stoll of Essequibo Coast and Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital shortly after engaging in a shootout with bandits in front of El Dorado Trading at about 10:15hrs on the day in question.

According to the Police, Stoll and his driver Clayton Powley, 43, went to a business place at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, transacted business, collected a sum of cash and then proceeded to El Dorado Trading to conduct more business.

Upon their arrival at El Dorado Trading, they were attacked by two men whose face were tied in handkerchiefs. The men exited a white motorcar which was traveling behind Stoll’s vehicle.

One of the bandits, armed with a knife, approached Powley while the other approached Stoll with a handgun.

In CCTV footage, it was seen that Powley managed to push the car door towards the knife-wielding bandit and exited the car.

Police said Stoll drew his firearm at this moment and engaged in a shootout with the bandit.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Guyana News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.