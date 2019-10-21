Guyana: ‘Demon’, Lindener wanted for gold miner’s murder

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for two men in connection with the murder of 44-year-old gold miner Deon Stoll, who was shot in front of the El Dorado Trading establishment at lot 63 DaSilva Street, Newtown Kitty Georgetown on October 14.

Wanted are 33-year-old Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan a.k.a Shane Morgan and 23-year-old Lennox Estwic of lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward Linden.

In September this year, Estwic was among three others who were suspected to be operating in a gang from Linden.

He was charged and placed before the Georgetown Magistrate’s court after police found him in possession of military clothing which is said to belong to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Stoll of Essequibo Coast and Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital shortly after engaging in a shootout with bandits in front of El Dorado Trading at about 10:15hrs on the day in question.

According to the Police, Stoll and his driver Clayton Powley, 43, went to a business place at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, transacted business, collected a sum of cash and then proceeded to El Dorado Trading to conduct more business.

Upon their arrival at El Dorado Trading, they were attacked by two men whose face were tied in handkerchiefs. The men exited a white motorcar which was traveling behind Stoll’s vehicle.

One of the bandits, armed with a knife, approached Powley while the other approached Stoll with a handgun.

In CCTV footage, it was seen that Powley managed to push the car door towards the knife-wielding bandit and exited the car.

Police said Stoll drew his firearm at this moment and engaged in a shootout with the bandit.

