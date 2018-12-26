Guyana: Decomposed body part found at Rose Hall Town dumpsite

Don't Miss
By News Room
December 26, 2018

The Rose Hall Town Landfill Site

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The police in ‘B’ Division are investigating the discovery of a human foot believed to be of a female at a dumpsite in Rose Hall Town.

The discovery was made on Christmas morning, reportedly by persons dumping garbage, following a series of activities in the Town on Christmas Eve.

According to the police, the partially decomposed foot was found with a female slipper and is believed to be the right side from below the knee.

The fibula was flesh-less and from the ankle to toes was partially decomposed. It appeared to be severed by a sharp object since the fibula was cut clean without any fragmentation.

A search of the site did not unearth any other body parts. Due to the state of decomposition, the police are unable to determine the ethnicity.

