Guyana: Decomposed body part found at Rose Hall Town dumpsite

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The police in ‘B’ Division are investigating the discovery of a human foot believed to be of a female at a dumpsite in Rose Hall Town.

The discovery was made on Christmas morning, reportedly by persons dumping garbage, following a series of activities in the Town on Christmas Eve.

According to the police, the partially decomposed foot was found with a female slipper and is believed to be the right side from below the knee.

The fibula was flesh-less and from the ankle to toes was partially decomposed. It appeared to be severed by a sharp object since the fibula was cut clean without any fragmentation.

A search of the site did not unearth any other body parts. Due to the state of decomposition, the police are unable to determine the ethnicity.